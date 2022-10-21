Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 9,285 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 165.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 585,840 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

MYD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,083. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.