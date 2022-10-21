Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $87.72. 27,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,975. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.90.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

