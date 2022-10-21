Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 9.4%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) shares were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 1,190,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,009,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CJR.B shares. CIBC cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.56.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$406.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.69.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.