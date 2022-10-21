Cosmos Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $11.33 or 0.00059435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and $209.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00079604 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00014820 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00025242 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001430 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007304 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000244 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
