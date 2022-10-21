Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

TSE CVO traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.33. 12,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,679. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.81 and a 12 month high of C$18.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.62 million and a PE ratio of -6.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.95.

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$33.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

