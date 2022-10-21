Cowen Cuts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $53.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cowen from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 186.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 34,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

Insider Activity at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Insmed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.