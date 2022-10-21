Cowen Cuts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to $8.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ERIC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a SEK 60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.58.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.41. 427,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,900,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.
