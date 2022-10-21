Cowen Cuts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to $8.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ERIC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a SEK 60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.58.

NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.41. 427,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,900,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

