Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Stock Price Down 38.2%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 38.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9,900% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, refurbished products, amplifiers, and others.

