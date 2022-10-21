Credit Suisse Group Cuts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $150.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $111.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.36. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 569,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

