Credit Suisse Group Trims Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Target Price to $109.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $109.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.93.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $92.50 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $199.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,082,000 after buying an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after buying an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after buying an additional 328,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

