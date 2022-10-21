Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 235 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 416 ($5.03) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRST. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crest Nicholson to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 359.29 ($4.34).

LON CRST opened at GBX 188.10 ($2.27) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.27. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.06) and a one year high of GBX 379.80 ($4.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of £483.27 million and a P/E ratio of -941.20.

In other news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £193,800 ($234,171.10). In related news, insider David Arnold purchased 10,750 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £19,780 ($23,900.43). Also, insider Peter Truscott acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £193,800 ($234,171.10). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 115,750 shares of company stock worth $25,338,000.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

