Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

