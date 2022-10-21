Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

