Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $39,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $293.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.87. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $280.83 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.