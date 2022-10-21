Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23.

