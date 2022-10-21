Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 45 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 80.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,143.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,213.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

