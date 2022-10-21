Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

ADI stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,400 shares of company stock worth $8,459,200. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

