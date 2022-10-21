Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RACE opened at $186.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Stories

