Critical Review: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) & United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Performance Food Group and United Natural Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group 0 0 10 0 3.00 United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Performance Food Group currently has a consensus target price of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.92%. Given Performance Food Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Performance Food Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Food Group and United Natural Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group $50.89 billion 0.14 $112.50 million $0.72 63.57 United Natural Foods $28.93 billion 0.08 $248.00 million $4.06 9.44

United Natural Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Performance Food Group. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Food Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Food Group and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group 0.22% 12.35% 3.30% United Natural Foods 0.86% 15.95% 3.49%

Summary

Performance Food Group beats United Natural Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products. It also sells disposables, cleaning and kitchen supplies, and related products. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as product selection and procurement, menu development, and operational strategy. It serves independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, retailers, convenience stores, theaters, hospitality providers, concessionaires, airport gift shops, college bookstores, corrections facilities, and impulse locations, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. It also provides nuts, dried fruit, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections under the Woodstock Farms Manufacturing name; organic, non-GMO project verified, and specialty food and non-food items under the Blue Marble brand; pet food under the WILD HARVEST brand; and imported Greek feta cheese and organic ramen under the MT.VIKOS, KOYO, ASIAN GOURMET, MEDITERRANEAN ORGANIC, and NATURAL SEA brands, as well as various products under the TUMARO'S, ESSENTIAL EVERYDAY, SHOPPERS VALUE, Field Day, EQUALINE, CULINARY CIRCLE, ARCTIC SHORES SEAFOOD COMPANY, STONE RIDGE CREAMERY, and SUPER CHILL brands. In addition, the company provides home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products, as well as private label products through a network of 73 Cub Foods and Shoppers retail grocery stores; and retail store support, pricing strategy, shelf and planogram management, advertising, couponing, ecommerce, consumer convenience, store design, equipment sourcing, electronic payments processing, network and data hosting, point-of-sale hardware and software, automation tools, sustainability, and administrative back-office solution services. Further, it offers consumer and trade marketing programs, and programs to support suppliers in understanding its markets. The company serves chains, independent retailers, and supernatural chains, as well as foodservice, ecommerce, conventional military business, and other sales customers. United Natural Foods, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.