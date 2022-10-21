Critical Review: TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) versus Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TechPrecision and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechPrecision $22.28 million 2.16 -$350,000.00 ($0.07) -20.00 Fathom Digital Manufacturing $152.20 million 1.84 $16.03 million N/A N/A

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than TechPrecision.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TechPrecision and Fathom Digital Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 307.77%. Given Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fathom Digital Manufacturing is more favorable than TechPrecision.

Profitability

This table compares TechPrecision and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechPrecision -8.96% -14.87% -6.22% Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A 5.96% 1.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of TechPrecision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of TechPrecision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TechPrecision has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats TechPrecision on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechPrecision

(Get Rating)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. TechPrecision Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching. The company serves the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin.

