Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.27

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.27 and traded as low as C$14.18. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.35, with a volume of 141,188 shares traded.
CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.83.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.26.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
