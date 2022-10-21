CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after buying an additional 250,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD opened at $153.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.72.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

