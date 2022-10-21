Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 on December 30th

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47.

Crown Castle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Crown Castle has a dividend payout ratio of 151.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $126.80 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.36.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 10.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

