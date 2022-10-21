Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Barclays

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $212.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.79.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.36. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

