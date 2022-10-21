Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $149.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $195.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.