Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.67. Crown Castle also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.06. 29,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,373. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.36. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.