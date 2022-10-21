Crypterium Hits Market Cap of $8.42 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. Crypterium has a market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,958,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,960,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

