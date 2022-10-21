CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CSX by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $209,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in CSX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

