Cub Energy (CVE:KUB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Cub Energy Inc. (CVE:KUB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 12000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Cub Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 million and a P/E ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

About Cub Energy

Cub Energy Inc operates as an energy company in Ukraine. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

