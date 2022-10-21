Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.47. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 55.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.