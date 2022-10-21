Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.47. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 55.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
