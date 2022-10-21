CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.68

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $5.14. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 1,751 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $33.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 14,000 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 699,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.