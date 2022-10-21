CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Boosted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $85.71 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

