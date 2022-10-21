CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.12. 65,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,445. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $85.71 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $97.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

