CX Institutional Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WM opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

