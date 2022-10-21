CX Institutional Has $3.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,786,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,503,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,992,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.82. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.