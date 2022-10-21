CX Institutional Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,981,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,786,000 after purchasing an additional 704,104 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Stock Performance

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

