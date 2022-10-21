CX Institutional Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $194.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.72.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
