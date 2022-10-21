CX Institutional Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

