CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.54.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

