CX Institutional Sells 28,099 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,099 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $95.90.

