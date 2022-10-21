DA Davidson Cuts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $40.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FORM. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of FORM opened at $25.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in FormFactor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

