Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Danaher Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $243.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.22.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.85.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $381,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

