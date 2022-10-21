Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($47.45) to €41.50 ($42.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($44.39) to €40.75 ($41.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Shares of DASTY opened at $34.46 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.