Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89. Datadog has a twelve month low of $75.54 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,242.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,082,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 716,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 140.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 245,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

