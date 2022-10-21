David J. Schlanger Sells 1,300 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $51,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at $734,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 30.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $332,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 21.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

