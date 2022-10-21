DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 27% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $284.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00136628 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00259664 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00060734 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00024093 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,742,200 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

