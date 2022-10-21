Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price target on Delek US to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.91.

Delek US Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. 865,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,343. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Delek US has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at $2,386,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at $3,420,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Delek US by 16.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

