Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 3.6%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $36.13. 11,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,183,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Dell Technologies by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 117,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Dell Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

