Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Demant A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Demant A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price objective for the company from 290.00 to 215.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of WILYY opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.