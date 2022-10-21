Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $185.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.13.

Equifax Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE EFX opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a one year low of $149.13 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after acquiring an additional 737,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after acquiring an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after acquiring an additional 949,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

