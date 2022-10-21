Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $175.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NXPI. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.17.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.09.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,811 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 22.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

